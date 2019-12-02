Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:19 PM IST

India, All India

Telangana: Police seek 10-day custody of 4 accused held in Hyd rape and murder

ANI
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 8:04 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 8:04 pm IST

3 police officials were also suspended over the alleged negligence in filing the FIR in connection with the crime.

The accused identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
 The accused identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The Shadnagar police filed the petition in a court here on Monday, seeking 10-day custody of the four accused arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a female veterinary doctor.

The veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area last week. The accused were arrested by the Cyberabad Police.

The accused identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court on Saturday.

Three police officials were also suspended over the alleged negligence in filing the FIR in connection with the crime.

"Sub-inspector M Ravi Kumar and Head Constables P Venu Gopal Reddy and A Sathyanarayana Goud were placed under suspension till further orders based on the findings of a detailed inquiry," said Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Tags: hyderabad vet rape and murder, hyderabad horror, shadnagar police, telanagana police, crime against women
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Shah said national issues like uprooting terrorism, naxalism and construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya were as important in the Jharkhand elections as local matters like development. (Photo: File)

Will expel all intruders by 2024 polls: Shah sets nation-wide NRC deadline

She said, 'If my son is wrong, burn him the same way she was burnt. Isn't the victim also the daughter of a mother? I am suffering today, I can imagine what the girl's mother is going through.' (Photo: File)

'Burn him too': Kin want same punishment in Hyd rape, murder

On National Pollution Control Day, the court directed the Delhi government to prepare an action plan for removing encroachments from the forest areas. (Photo: File)

Delhi pollution: HC directs authorities to remove forest encroachments, mitigate dust

There was a security breach at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home last week with unknown persons barging in and asking for selfies. (Photo: File)

Weeks after losing SPG cover, security breach at Priyanka's residence

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham