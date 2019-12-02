Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 08:05 AM IST

Religious leaders condemn vet’s rape and murder

PTI
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 5:35 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 5:35 am IST

RSS chief Bhagwat says lacklustre approach on safety of women unacceptable.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Religious leaders on Sunday condemned the heinous rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad while RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said there can’t be any compromise with the dignity of women and children should be taught to always respect them.

The incident, which has sparked outrage in the country, was clearly on the minds of the leaders of various faiths who participated in a conclave here on the importance and relevance of Hindus’ holy book Gita.

From Ram temple activist Sadhvi Rithambara to head of All India Imam Organisation Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, various religious leaders besides union ministers condemned the barbaric crime in strong words.

It is easy to worship women, but difficult to ensure that society respects them, Rithambara said adding, “It is unfortunate that the land that gave the world the message of the Gita has to see crimes against women”.

Ilyasi demanded public hanging of culprits so that a message can be sent.

“All those who are behind this deplorable crime should be hanged in public in daylight so that a message could be sent,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Bhagwat, citing the Gita, said it talks about Karma and the society needs to respect women for its uplift. “There can’t be any compromise with their respect and dignity. The government has made strict laws in this regard and they should be implemented. The lacklustre ap-proach of administration on safety of women won’t be accepted,” he said.

Mr Bhagwat said that the “administration and the government will do what they have to do, but it is also the responsibility of society to reflect and ponder why such incidents happen.”

Emphasising that there is need for promoting value education, Mr Bhagwat said, “Every home in the country should inculcate such values and morals in their children that they never forget to respect women and always look at them with purity and dignity.”

