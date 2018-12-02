The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 02, 2018 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

India, All India

Capt Amarinder is like father to Navjot Singh Sidhu, says wife Navjot Kaur

ANI
Published : Dec 2, 2018, 5:18 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2018, 5:18 pm IST

Kaur's response comes close on heels of three Punjab ministers demanded her husband's resignation following his remark against Punjab CM.

Navjot Kaur said, 'Navjot ji has repeatedly said that Captain Sahab is like his father. We have always made it clear that Captain Sahab's respect and honour is above everything. Sidhu's statements should be read as a whole and not in incomplete bits.' (Photo: ANI )
 Navjot Kaur said, 'Navjot ji has repeatedly said that Captain Sahab is like his father. We have always made it clear that Captain Sahab's respect and honour is above everything. Sidhu's statements should be read as a whole and not in incomplete bits.' (Photo: ANI )

Amritsar: Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Sunday said that her husband has always considered state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder as his father.

Kaur's response comes close on the heels of three Punjab ministers demanded her husband's resignation following his remark against the Punjab Chief Minister. Navjot Singh Sidhu on November 30 had mocked Captain Amarinder Singh when reporters asked about his visit to Pakistan despite the Chief Minister disapproving it.

Local Bodies and Tourism minister in Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, Sidhu at a press conference in Hyderabad had said, "My captain is Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He sent me everywhere (Kartarpur Corridor). Rahul is also the captain of our captain (Punjab Chief Minister)."

Speaking to ANI, Navjot Kaur said, "Navjot ji has repeatedly said that Captain Sahab is like his father. We have always made it clear that Captain Sahab's respect and honour is above everything. Sidhu's statements should be read as a whole and not in incomplete bits."

Livid over Navjot Singh's remarks, Punjab Minister TR Bajwa asserted that if Sidhu did not recognise Amarinder as his 'captain,' then he should resign from his post. Punjab Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria also slammed his Cabinet colleague and said that Sidhu should put down his papers if he disapproves of Amarinder as the state's chief minister.

The cry for Sidhu's resignation grew louder as Ludhiana Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu also viewed that those who disrespected Chief Minister Captain Amarinder should step aside from the Congress government in the state.

Sidhu was one of the invitees, who went to Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 28. His remarks at the event also created furore back home as he not only mentioned the Rafale deal controversy in his speech but also heaped praises on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tags: amritsar, punjab chief minister, navjot kaur sidhu, navjot singh sidhu, captain amarinder, rahul gandhi, imran khan
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

MOST POPULAR

1

Kangana says actors get unnecessary attention, voices for technicians, labourers

2

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

3

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

4

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

5

Starwood Hotel database hacked, 500 million may be affected

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham