The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

India, All India

This security guard is writing letters to Kargil war heroes’ family for 20 years

ANI
Published : Nov 2, 2018, 1:48 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2018, 1:48 pm IST

Jitendra Singh Gurjar said sacrifice and valour of Indian soldiers killed in 1999 Kargil War motivated him to write letters.

On the postcard that he sends, Jitendra Singh Gurjar carefully sketches the Indian flag and writes 'Satyamev Jayate' (truth triumphs) next to it. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 On the postcard that he sends, Jitendra Singh Gurjar carefully sketches the Indian flag and writes 'Satyamev Jayate' (truth triumphs) next to it. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Surat: Jitendra Singh Gurjar, a security guard at a private firm in Gujarat, has been writing letters to families of Kargil War heroes for the last two decades.

On the postcard that he sends, Gurjar carefully sketches the Indian flag and writes 'Satyamev Jayate' (truth triumphs) next to it.

Gurjar told news agency ANI that the sacrifice and valour of Indian soldiers killed in the 1999 Kargil War motivated him to write the letters.

"This is the 20th year since the Kargil was fought. Several soldiers and officers from my village were killed in it. I saw and heard the stories of their bravery which motivated me to send letters to the families of every one of those killed," he added.

A native of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, Gurjar said he is often overwhelmed when he receives a reply for his letters. "Many families laugh and cry while most of them delve into memories of their kin on receiving these postcards," he said, adding that he has visited houses of 40-50 soldiers.

"Their families treat me like a son. I also bring sand from the compound of their houses to build a 'shaheed samarak' (martyr figurines)," he said.

The 37-year-old continued: "I read up stories of soldiers in newspapers and channels and record their data. Several of these stories are heart-wrenching. A story that I still etched in my mind is of 95-year-old Chuni Singh, who got his pension after 65 years. Another is of Lachhman Singh, whose three sons, all of whom were officers, lost their lives on the battlefield."

Gurjar maintains a register containing records of soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country. The stationery that he has gathered over the years weighs a massive nine quintals.

Talking about the challenges he had to face, he said, "In 2004, the rates of postcards were increased by 66 per cent. I was working at a small private school. This unprecedented increase in rates forced me to write to the Prime Minister. I still write a monthly letter to the Prime Minister urging him to reduce the prices of postcards. But no action has been taken so far."

Tags: jitendra singh gurjar, kargil war heroes, tribute to martyrs
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat

MOST POPULAR

1

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

2

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

3

96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma, who scored 98 marks in exam, felicitated by Kerala CM

4

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

5

OnePlus 6T gets new system update, bug fixes and security patch for Nov 2018

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham