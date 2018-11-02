The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 02, 2018 | Last Update : 03:52 AM IST

India, All India

Naidu steps up efforts to build 3rd front, meets Rahul, Pawar

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Nov 2, 2018, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2018, 2:07 am IST

The idea is to defeat BJP, defend democracy, says Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, addresses the media outside his residence at Tughlak Road in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, addresses the media outside his residence at Tughlak Road in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Making the most serious effort till date to bring the entire Opposition on a common platform to take on the Narendra Modi government in 2019 general elections, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met top leaders and regional satraps, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav.

“We decided to meet in Delhi to chalk out a plan to protect the future of the nation,” Mr Naidu said after meeting Mr Pawar and National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah.

All the leaders decided to meet in the national capital soon and in the future chart out a Common Minimum Programme for a pre-poll or post-poll alliance. But they made efforts to side step the question as to who will lead such an alliance if it comes into being.

“Any leader will perform better than Narendra Modi,” Mr Naidu quipped when asked whether the Opposition would be able to provide a credible alternative to the PM.

In the same vein, the Congress president, whose party, many feel, is trying to project him as the face of the Opposition alliance, said it has been agreed that the principle idea is to defeat the BJP and defend democracy and institutions of this country. “All other ideas, we will discuss later,” he said, adding, “Everyone is going to work together”.

“Your interest is in sensationalism but we have to work together to deliver people’s aspirations,” he added when asked the question again.

The TDP chief, who was NDA coordinator during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s term as PM, described his new-found bonhomie with the Congress, whom his party had blamed for the bifurcation of the state of Andhra Pradesh, as a “democratic compulsion”.

Mr Gandhi on his part said both of them have decided “not to dwell on the past”.

“We have a past. Both of us have agreed we are not going to get into the past. We are going to talk about the present and future because it is critical for our country,” he said.

At a separate press conference later, Mr Naidu maintained that there are only two sides in the country now — the BJP and anti-BJP. Last week the TDP chief had said that it was not possible to form a government at the Centre without a national party.

Though the TDP as a party was a product of anti-Congressism, it might be recalled that both the parties have entered into an alliance to fight the Assembly elections in Telangana.

Mr Naidu, however, said that that at today’s meeting seat-sharing details were not discussed with the Congress president. That was for local leaders to sort out, he said and added, “I only spoke of national issues”.

The TDP chief was also remained non-committal on demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the Rafale deal saying the matter was in court and would be sorted out.

That Mr Naidu’s personal equation with senior Opposition leaders had come into play was evident when Mr Pawar, addressing the media jointly with him and NCP Farooq Abdullah, said there was a need to save democracy as all institutions were being destroyed by the present government.

“If we collectively work to save the democracy, we can definitely save the institutions as well. Mr Naidu is going to talk to all the state leaders and then we will call a meeting of all supportive leaders and collectively discuss further course of action,” he later tweeted.

Mr Pawar had recently absolved the PM of any responsibility in the Rafale deal, sending flutters down the Opposition camp.

Quick to react, the BJP accused the Andhra Pradesh chief minister of burying the “spirit of NTR’s TDP as a party with the alternative ideology of the Congress”.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao tweeted, “TDP government in Andhra Pradesh is mired in many scandals (IT, PD accounts, Irrigation scam etc.). MPs are being probed for misappropriation, tax evasion. Reason why N. Chandrababu Naidu is running from pillar to post to forge a ‘Corrupt Alliance’ in Delhi.” 

Tags: chandrababu naidu, rahul gandhi, sharad pawar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma, who scored 98 marks in exam, felicitated by Kerala CM

2

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

3

OnePlus 6T gets new system update, bug fixes and security patch for Nov 2018

4

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

5

An inspiration: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma scores 98 per cent in Kerala exam

more

Editors' Picks

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham