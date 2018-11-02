The Asian Age | News

‘Bird dropping’ comment lands Divya Spandana in trouble

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 2, 2018, 12:39 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2018, 6:47 am IST

The tweet immediately caused controversy with the Bharatiya Janata Party hitting out at Divya Spandana.

Divya Spandana tweeted photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing next to the foot of ‘Statue of Unity’ and captioned it as 'Is it a bird dropping?' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Divya Spandana tweeted photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing next to the foot of ‘Statue of Unity’ and captioned it as 'Is it a bird dropping?' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Congress’ social media incharge Divya Spandana once again courted controversy with a cryptic tweet targeting the Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi. Divya had taken a dig at a photo of the Prime Minister standing by the giant statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that he inaugurated in Gujarat on Wednesday. She tweeted “Is that a bird dropping?” she captioned the image, not clarifying what she was talking about.

The tweet immediately caused controversy with the Bharatiya Janata Party hitting out at Divya Spandana. “Ummm no, it is the values of the Congress that are dropping,” the BJP tweeted in response.

Later, Divya posted another tweet, saying she would not clarify on the meaning of her original tweet. In her fresh tweet she said, “When you’re done huffing & puffing take a breath & hold a mirror to yourselves. My views are mine. I don’t give two hoots about yours. I’m not going to clarify what I meant and what I didn’t cos [because] you don’t deserve one.”

Sources in the Congress say that her attack on the PM was not taken well by the party.

This is the second time in a month that Divya  has been in the news in controversial circumstances. Last month, her social media designation vanished from her Twitter bio, which fuelled buzz that she was upset with her party after her role was downsized. After much confusion she once again restored her bio saying that there was a technical problem with her account.

Earlier this year she tweeted using the word “chor (thief)” for the Prime Minister that landed her in trouble, with the police in UP filing a sedition case against her. The tweet had a photoshopped image of PM Modi painting the word ‘chor’ (Hindi for thief) on the forehead of his wax statue.

