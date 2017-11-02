The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 02, 2017 | Last Update : 05:35 AM IST

India, All India

President lauds Bhutan’s role in resolving Doklam issue

PTI
Published : Nov 2, 2017, 1:12 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2017, 5:07 am IST

The President said India and Bhutan share exemplary bilateral relations.

President Ramnath Kovind receives a gift from Bhutan's prince Jigme Namgyel and Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as Queen Jetsun Pema and Indian First Lady Savita Kovind ) look on at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
 President Ramnath Kovind receives a gift from Bhutan's prince Jigme Namgyel and Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as Queen Jetsun Pema and Indian First Lady Savita Kovind ) look on at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed his deep appreciation for Bhutan’s support in resolving the recent stand-off with China at Doklam.

The manner in which both India and Bhutan stood together to address the situation in Doklam “is a clear testimony to our friendship”, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

Mr Kovind, who met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the queen and the prince at Rashtrapati Bhavan, said the security concerns of India and Bhutan are indivisible and mutual.

The President “conveyed deep appreciation for the King of Bhutan’s personal involvement and guidance and the support provided by Bhutan in addressing the recent situation in the Dokalam area”, the statement said.

India and China’s troops were locked in a 73-day stand- off in Dokalam, a tri-junction between Sino-India and Bhutanese border near Sikkim, from June 16 this year after Indian Army personnel stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the disputed area.

The President said India and Bhutan share exemplary bilateral relations.

“Our relations are unique and special. Our bilateral ties are based on utmost trust and understanding. We should do everything to make it a model of bilateral cooperation, which will be noted by others in the neighbourhood,” he said.

The President said India was delighted to see the rapid progress made in Bhutan while simultaneously preserving its very special culture as well as protecting the environment. “India has been happy to share its knowledge, experience and resources with Bhutan. Our development cooperation has been guided by the priorities set by the government and people of Bhutan,” he said.

Mr Kovind also complimented the King of Bhutan on the successful completion of the first decade of his reign and his vision for a stable, happy and prosperous Bhutan. The royal couple is on four-day visit to India.

Tags: ram nath kovind, doklam issue, bhutan prince
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistani bride kills 17 in botched plot to kill husband

2

Akshay hints at interesting twist in 'Ittefaq' as he urges fans to say 'no spoilers'

3

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

4

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

5

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham