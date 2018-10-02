The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 02, 2018

India, All India

Lucknow techie death: Autopsy report says Apple executive died due to gunshot injury

PTI
Published : Oct 2, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2018, 11:50 am IST

During the investigation, the cop who shot Tiwari had claimed that he fired at the latter's car in self-defence.

Tiwari was admitted to the hospital at 2:05 am on early Sunday morning and breathed his last at around 2:25 am. (Photo: File)
 Tiwari was admitted to the hospital at 2:05 am on early Sunday morning and breathed his last at around 2:25 am. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The post-mortem report of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, who was allegedly shot for refusing to stop his car by patrolling policemen, has revealed that he died due to a gunshot injury on the left side of his chin.

During the preliminary investigation, the cop who shot Tiwari had claimed that he fired at the latter's car in self-defence as it tried to run over his motorbike.

Also Read: Lucknow techie dead after constable fires in 'self-defence', 2 cops arrested

Speaking from Gomti Nagar police station, Prashant Chaudhary said, "I did not shoot him. He hit me with the car first. I asked him to come out of the car. He reversed his car twice and tried to run over me. I was on the ground and took out my pistol only to warn him. The pistol was loaded and a shot got fired. I did not fire and had no intention of shooting him. The man fled from the spot after being hit by the bullet."

However, the eyewitness, a female colleague who was travelling with Tiwari in his vehicle when the incident took place, had stated, "The car was never stationary and it was moving. The police had no reason for coming and shouting at us. They may have misunderstood the presence of a lady in the car. It made no sense of what they did and why they did it. My statements have been misrepresented. It wasn't that I felt like a bullet has been fired (as reported by some media) but in reality, a bullet was fired. He had no injury in his head and he was hit on his chin."

Tiwari was admitted to the hospital at 2:05 am on early Sunday morning and breathed his last at around 2:25 am.

The police handling the case did not inform the deceased's wife till 3 am on the same day. His killing has pointed fingers at the Yogi Adityanath-led government's capability to maintain law and order situation in the region.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has assured that his government will provide all assistance to the family of Vivek Tiwari and said that "such criminal offences will not be accepted by the government".

