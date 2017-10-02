Lalu Yadav case: CBI to grill 3 bihar ex-officers

The CBI has already summoned RJD chief and his son Tejashwi for questioning on October 3 and 4 respectively in connection with the case.

New Delhi: The CBI, which is investigating the alleged corruption in awarding maintenance contracts of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister, is now preparing to examine three former senior officials of the revenue department of Bihar government in connection with the case.

Sources said these former revenue officials of Bihar government allegedly played a crucial role in getting three acres of prime land in Patna transferred to a firm belonging to the family members of RJD chief. “The agency will soon call them for questioning,” sources said. The agency’s FIR alleged that Lalu, as the railway minister, abused his official position for extending undue favours to two private persons, acquired a “high value premium land” through a benami firm and as a quid pro quo, “dishonestly and fraudulently” managed award of leasing of the two hotels.

“Investigation by the CBI has revealed that once Lalu demitted office as railway minister, shar-es of Delight Marketing were allegedly transferred from Sarla Gupta of the firm to Rabri Devi and her son Tejaswi.

The name of Delight Marketing was changed to Lara Projects then to Lara Projects Limited Liability Partnership firm. This transfer took place at a very low price. Whereas the land was valued at Rs 32 crore as per the circle rate, it was transferred to merely Rs 65 lakh to Lara Projects,” sources said. The CBI has already summoned RJD chief and his son Tejashwi for questioning on October 3 and 4 respectively in connection with the case.

The CBI registered the case against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, a former Bihar chief minister, son Tejashwi and Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, a former union minister. Others named as accused in the FIR include Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owner of Chanakya Hotel, Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and then IRCTC managing director P K Goel.