Search operation on in J&K's Shopian after exchange of fire with militants

Srinagar: Security forces Sunday launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir following a brief exchange of fire with militants, the police said.

Security forces were in the process of laying cordon in Imamsahib area of Shopian following information about presence of militants when they opened fire, a police official said.

He said the security forces retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of fire.

"Search operations have been launched and the cordon strengthened in the are but there has been no fresh firing reported so far," the official said.