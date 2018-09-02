Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

The couple paid Rs 3 lakh to charter special train, introduced by Southern Railway, for one-way trip, becoming first people to do so.

Coimbatore: A newly married British couple chartered an entire train to travel from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam to spend their honeymoon in the Nilgiri hills. The couple paid Rs 3 lakh to charter the special train, introduced by Southern Railway, for a one-way trip, becoming the first people to do so.

Graham William Lynn (30) and Silviya Plasic (27) got married recently. To make their honeymoon special and memorable, the couple booked the entire train through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website.

The couple was the first to avail the service. They were given a rousing reception by station managers at Mettupalayam and Coonoor on their arrival on Friday.

The train left Mettupalayam at 9:10 am and reached Ooty by 2:40 pm.

As part of efforts to promote hill tourism, the Railway Board had approved the Salem division to operate the special train with a seating capacity of 120, in the Nilgiri Mountain railway section.