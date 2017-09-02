Massive landslide on Chandigarh-Shimla NH buries vehicles

Traffic movement was affected after the natural calamity.

Traffic movement was affected after a massive landslide at Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

New Delhi: A massive landslide took place on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway on Friday.

Vehicles parked in the area were buried under debris. Traffic movement was affected after the natural calamity. A portion of a temple was damaged in the landslide.

"People who were stuck in houses below were rescued. Two to three empty cars still under debris from landslide. There are no casualties," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City, Shimla told ANI.

#WATCH: Massive landslide on Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway near Dhalli Tunnel, vehicles buried under debris. Traffic movement affected pic.twitter.com/8e02eXE0C4 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2017

A video released by ANI shows a portion of hill collapsing and sweeping away cars on the road. The incident took place near Dhalli Tunnel.

Further details are awaited.