The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 02, 2017 | Last Update : 05:21 AM IST

India, All India

Karti can’t go abroad till graft case on: Supreme Court

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Sep 2, 2017, 3:05 am IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2017, 4:20 am IST

Karti Chidambaram did not appear before the CBI in response to summons issued on June 15 and July 4 and moved the high court to quash the FIR.

Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
 Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the CBI claiming that there is enough material against Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, in the INX Media corruption case, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant him permission to go abroad.  

Additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, submitted documents in a sealed envelope to a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and said, “There is a good, cogent reason for the issuance of a look-out circular (LOC) against him. It is not a simple case or that of one company but it involves jugglery of accounts and properties abroad.”

The apex court posted the hearing in the matter for September 11, accepting Mr Mehta’s submission that Karti Chidambaram should not be allowed to travel abroad at this stage.

On August 14, the apex court had stayed a Madras high court order allowing Karti Chidambaram to go abroad and made it clear that he will have to appear before the CBI for questioning. Subsequently, however, he was quizzed at the CBI headquarters in Delhi on August 23 and 28.

Karti Chidambaram did not appear before the CBI in response to summons issued on June 15 and July 4 and moved the high court to quash the FIR.

On June 16, the CBI had issued an LOC to prevent Karti Chidambaram from leaving India. On August 10, the high court stayed the LOC and allowed him to go abroad on August 16 and return on August 31. The CBI filed an appeal in the apex court against this order.

The CBI registered an FIR against Karti Chidambaram and others on May 15, 2017, for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for receiving overseas funds in 2007 to the tune of `305 crore, when his father was the Union finance minister.

Appearing for Karti Chidambaram, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium submitted, “What is the subject matter of enquiry is not me but my father who happened to be the then finance minister giving FIPB approvals to a company in 2007. It is alleged that one of the conditions had been violated.”

Tags: karti chidambaram, supreme court, inx media corruption case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Infant gets lead poisoning after chewing on prescribed bracelet

2

Thieves get caught when they try robbing a pub packed with cops

3

Man eats too much at all you can eat buffet, gets thrown out

4

IFA 2017 Day 2: The day of smartphones and smart speakers

5

Why thick waist could lead to cancer

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham