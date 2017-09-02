Binay Tamang expelled from GJM, lookout notice against Gurung

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s central committee.

Kolkata: With mounting pressure on Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung and his followers, the police issued a lookout notice against Mr Gurung, GJM general secretary Roshan Giri and another GJM youth wing leader Prakash Gurung as the GJM chief’s rift with his rival, Binay Tamang, within the Hill-party widened further leading to Mr Tamang’s expulsion along with his aide Anit Thapa from the party while the indefinite shutdown continues. Senior GJM leaders Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa were expelled from the party today for “violating” the party line and alleged anti-party activities. Tamang was removed from the post of GJM convener last night for his decision to suspend the Darjeeling shutdown till September 12.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s central committee convened by its supremo Bimal Gurung at an undisclosed location near the Darjeeling- Sikkim border.

The development came after Mr Gurung declared that Mr Tamang has been removed from the post of coordinator of the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) as the GJM chief’s followers held protest across the Hills virtually enforcing the shutdown which Mr Tamang on Thursday announced would be withdrawn.

Additional director general of police (law & order) Anuj Sharma confirmed that the lookout notice was issued against the GJM chief. The notice describing Mr Gurung and two others as absconding was issued by the criminal investigation department. Since Friday morning Mr Gurung’s camp hit the streets in support of the bandh at several places including Mirik, Sonada, Kurseong and Kalimpong.

They claimed that a GJM follower was killed in the lathicharge by the police on Thursday evening during a demonstration. They also spewed venom against Mr Tamang alleging that he went against the party line. After burning his effigy some of them attacked his house and went on rampage.

The GJM chief later said, “The question of withdrawing or suspending the shutdown does not arise.”

Why would we do that? Has the government initiated talks on Gorkhaland? The answer is no. We call upon to the Gorkha people to strongly oppose Binay Tamang’s announcement to call off the shutdown. Mr Tamang does not have any right to call off the strike.”

Mr Gurung claimed, “The agitation across the hills will be increased further to make it sure that the shutdown continues.” Describing Mr Tamang as a ‘traitor’ he said, “He has been removed as party convenor and a central committee meeting has been convened to decide on whether to expel him from party or not.”

In the afternoon a police team launched a crackdown on the GJM. They raided the GJM central committee meeting attended by Mr Gurung near Namchi on the West Bengal-Sikkim border. While the GJM chief managed to escape somehow at the last moment, nine GJM leaders including Sabitri Sharma and Devendra Sharma were arrested by the police. Later Mr Tamang and his aide Anit Thapa were expelled from the GJM.