Yogi govt to use Ramayana to popularise his schemes

Every year, Ayodhya plays host to three major fairs — Ram Navmi Mela, Kartik Purnima Mela and the Saawan Mela.

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government will now use the famous Ramayana serial to popularise its schemes during the on-going Saawan Mela in Ayodhya.

Faizabad district magistrate Anil Pathak has flagged off two LED vans that will show the Ramayana serial and juxtapose them with short films on the welfare schemes being run by the government. “This will ensure entertainment with information”, he said. The annual Saawan Mela in Ayodhya attracts a large number of devotees and for them the replay of the Ramayana serial would be a major attraction in the evenings.

“The revival of the serial will remind people of moral values that have eroded over the years. We will keep this programme going for the next one month”, the district magistrate said.

Every year, Ayodhya plays host to three major fairs — Ram Navmi Mela, Kartik Purnima Mela and the Saawan Mela — and thousands of devotees arrive here during these events. The Saawan Mela focuses on the ‘Shringar Ras’ of Lord Ram and his story that is depicted in temples.

Lord Ram and Sita are shown singing on swings which is a part of the month of Saawan.