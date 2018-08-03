Two girls dead, 4 hurt after roof collapses during karate class in Hyderabad school

School authorities are being questioned in connection with the incident.

Hyderabad: Two girl students, aged around ten years, died and four others were injured on Thursday when a portion of a roof of a stage collapsed at a private school in Kukatpally here, police said.

The seven students were practising karate when the roof came crashing down, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) A Venkateshwar Rao said.

A girl student was injured seriously, police said, adding that all the injured have been admitted to hospital.

