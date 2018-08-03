The Asian Age | News

Two girls dead, 4 hurt after roof collapses during karate class in Hyderabad school

School authorities are being questioned in connection with the incident.

The seven students were practising karate when the roof came crashing down, police said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Hyderabad: Two girl students, aged around ten years, died and four others were injured on Thursday when a portion of a roof of a stage collapsed at a private school in Kukatpally here, police said.

The seven students were practising karate when the roof came crashing down, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) A Venkateshwar Rao said.

A girl student was injured seriously, police said, adding that all the injured have been admitted to hospital.

School authorities were being questioned in connection with the incident.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

