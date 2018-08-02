The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 02, 2018

India, All India

Trolled for selling fish, Kerala girl walks ramp at Khadi Mela

ANI
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2018, 2:23 pm IST

Dressed in a Khadi saree, the 21-year-old college student attended the fashion show organised by the Kerala Khadi board.

Hanan Hamid at the Onam Bakrid Khadi Expo in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Hanan Hamid at the Onam Bakrid Khadi Expo in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: Hanan Hamid, who was trolled incessantly on social media for selling fish in her uniform after college hours, walked the ramp at Onam Bakrid Khadi Expo in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Dressed in a Khadi saree, the 21-year-old college student attended the fashion show organised by the Kerala Khadi board.

On July 27, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed Kerala police to take action against people who trolled her on social media by posting derogatory comments against her.

The Chief Minister's Office has also directed the respective District Collector to provide protection to Hanan.

Hanan, a native of Kerala's Thrissur, was trolled by social media users when her story of making ends meet and her determination to complete her studies appeared in a local newspaper. 

Hanan, a BSc. student, lives with her mother and brother in a rented house. She sells fish after college hours to contribute to the family's livelihood.

The girl's story was broadly shared on social media platforms by users, which included film artists and politicians. But, a section of viewers raised questions on the authenticity of her story, and termed it "fake" by calling it a "publicity stunt".

A section of people on social media have also accused her of trying to make money by giving her bank account number through the media. 

Tags: pinrayi vijayan, hanan hamid, kerala khadi mela
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

