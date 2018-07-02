Want 'no entry' board for uncle Nitish Kumar at house: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav

Reacting to remark, JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar said the language used by RJD leader reflects the values he has grown up with.

Patna: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has said he intended to put up a "no entry" board at his mother's house here for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in line with his party's stand that the door is closed for return of JD(U) president to the Grand Alliance which also comprises Congress.

Reacting to the remark, JD(U) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar on Monday hit back, saying theirs' is a house which is frequently raided by CBI, Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate.

"Who would like to enter it in the first place?" Kumara asked.

I wish to put up a board proclaiming no entry for uncle Nitish Kumar here, at this bungalow, Tej Pratap, elder son of Lalu Prasad, had told reporters on Sunday outside the 10, Circular Road residence allotted to his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi, a stones throw from the Chief Ministers official residence 1, Anney Marg.

Tej Pratap was replying to queries about the statement made last week by his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, whom the party has named its chief ministerial candidate for the next assembly polls, that the door is closed for Nitish Kumar who is said to be growing uncomfortable in the BJP-led NDA.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, had made the statement in the backdrop of reports that the RJD’s ally in the state, the Congress, was willing to take Kumar back in the alliance upon his breaking ties with the BJP.

Tej Pratap, whose family has been targeted many times by Sushil Kumar Modi over alleged irregular land transactions, said the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister should sit at home and drink tea.

When asked about Tej Pratap's remarks, JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar said the language used by the RJD leader reflects the values he has grown up with. He also seems to be frustrated over having to play second fiddle to his younger brother.