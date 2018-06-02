The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:32 AM IST

India, All India

After CBI, ED files money laundering case against AirAsia, officials

ANI
Published : Jun 2, 2018, 8:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2018, 8:30 am IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has also summoned Air Asia group CEO Tony Fernandes for questioning on June 6 in regard to the case.

The investigative agency alleged that the AirAsia Group CEO lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 aviation rule and change in regulatory policies. (Photo: PTI)
 The investigative agency alleged that the AirAsia Group CEO lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 aviation rule and change in regulatory policies. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday registered a case of money-laundering against AirAsia officials and others for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get an international licence for its Indian venture Air Asia India Limited.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has also summoned Air Asia group CEO Tony Fernandes for questioning on June 6 in regard to the case.

Earlier in the day, former Tata Group chief Cyrus Mistry slammed AirAsia India Director's Ramachandran Venkataraman for dragging his name in the AirAsia India scam case.

After the CBI booked Venkatraman in connection with the scam in AirAsia clearance, the latter on May 30 issued a statement refuting the allegation.

On May 29, the CBI booked Fernandes among others under the Prevention of Corruption Act for violating aviation rule to get international flying licenses. It also booked Venkatraman and DTA consultancy Pvt Ltd founder Deepak Talwar.

The investigative agency alleged that the AirAsia Group CEO lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 aviation rule and change in regulatory policies.

Under the 5/20 rule, a company needs a minimum of five years of flying experience and is also required to have 20 aircraft in their possession in order to become eligible for the license.

Tags: enforcement directorate, airasia, tony fernandes, money laundering case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

India's 1st national sports university to be set up in Manipur

2

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

3

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

4

Shameful we didn't know about the struggle of Sandeep Singh: Diljit Dosanjh

5

Hunter who killed wild buffalo is gored to death by another member of herd

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMLife

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham