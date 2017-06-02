Maneka in hospital after complaining of breathing trouble

After having trouble breathing, Maneka Gandhi was rushed to the district hospital.

Pilibhit (UP): Union Minister Maneka Gandhi was on Friday admitted to a hospital here after complaining of breathing trouble.

Gandhi, the local MP, had held a meeting with the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police this morning, after which she went to a guest house at Bisalpur road.

After having trouble breathing, she was rushed to the district hospital.

All her programmes for the rest of the day have been canceled.

No one is being allowed to meet Gandhi in the hospital.