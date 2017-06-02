The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 02, 2017

India, All India

Hackathon 'unconstitutional', says U'khand HC; EC to not change plan: reports

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 2, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2017, 6:47 pm IST

(Photo: Representational/File)
New Delhi: The Election Commission is gearing up for Saturday's hacking challenge by providing 14 randomly selected electronic voting machines (EVMs) which were used during the general and state elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to prove that the EVMs cannot be tampered with, as alleged by various opposition parties.

However, according to a report in NDTV, the Uttarakhand High Court has called the event 'unconstitutional', saying that the court will deliver its verdict on Friday evening.

The ECI however maintained that it will not cancel its plan to conduct the challenge.

The court had earlier asked for the voting machines used in Uttarakhand election to be hidden after the Congress leaders said that the result was staged.

The court's warning comes after a PIL was filed by a Congressman, Dr Ramesh Pandey against the ECI's EVM challenge saying that the Commission does not have the authority to conduct the event.

14 EVMs will be given to the representatives of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) who have accepted the poll panel's challenge to prove that the machines can be rigged.

Several political parties including the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had tampered with the machines which resulted in the party's gigantic victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

AAP has also declared that it will hold a parallel hackathon of its own on Saturday.

At the hackathon conducted by the EC, the hackers will be given five hours - from 10 am to 2 pm. They will be given four machines each, while the other machines will be kept as back up.

The challenge will consist of two parts. In the first part, the hackers will be asked to prove that EVMs used during elections in the five states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab were manipulated.

Part two of the challenge will require the hackers to prove that the machines used in the Assembly polls were manipulated before or on the day of voting.

If the machine stops functioning as a result of its inbuilt defense mechanism, the candidate will be considered failed. 

Tags: election commission, hackathon, evm tampering, uttarakhand high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

