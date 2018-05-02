The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 02, 2018

India, All India

'Was forcefully taken to Madrasa, threatened,' recalls Ghazipur rape victim

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : May 2, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 10:40 am IST

Recalling the ghastly incident, the victim revealed that when she woke up the next day her clothes were wet.

The police traced the juvenile and apprehended him, and rescued the girl, on April 22. The accused minor was sent to a juvenile justice home. (Photo: Representational)
 The police traced the juvenile and apprehended him, and rescued the girl, on April 22. The accused minor was sent to a juvenile justice home. (Photo: Representational)

Ghazipur: After a 10-year-old girl was taken from her home in east Delhi’s Ghazipur to a madrasa in Ghaziabad and raped there by a juvenile, the cleric was arrested last week. 

Recalling the ghastly incident, the Ghazipur rape victim revealed that the prime accused took her to the Madrassa by force and also threatened to kill her family.

"He (main accused) forcefully took me to the Madrasa, threatened to kill my family and took my phone. The Madrasa owner also threatened me," said the rape victim.

While speaking to ANI she said that on drinking the water given to her she fell asleep.

"When I woke up the next day, I found my clothes were wet," added the victim.

According to reports, the girl went missing after she went to the market on April 21.

After a case was registered in this regard by the victim's father, the police found CCTV footage in which the accused was seen taking the girl along with him.

It was found that a juvenile had kidnapped and raped her.

The police subsequently traced the juvenile and apprehended him, and rescued the girl, on April 22. The accused minor was sent to a juvenile justice home.

On April 27, police authorities arrested the prime accused, a cleric identified as Ghulam Shahid under POCSO. The cleric, however, claims to be innocent. 

The wife of the accused claimed that her husband is innocent and he was not at the madrasa when the crime took place. The accused Maulvi was arrested after the investigation was transferred to Crime Branch.
 

Tags: girl raped, girl raped at madrasa, crime against women
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

