The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 02, 2018 | Last Update : 10:33 PM IST

India, All India

Trouble brews in Aligarh Muslim University over Jinnah's photograph

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 2, 2018, 9:27 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 9:26 pm IST

At least three students were injured in police lathicharge following protests at the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the Uttar Pradesh police had been deployed at the university after students clashed with men belonging to right wing organisation who had been demanding the removal of Jinnah’s photo. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the Uttar Pradesh police had been deployed at the university after students clashed with men belonging to right wing organisation who had been demanding the removal of Jinnah’s photo. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: Aligarh Muslim University, for decades, has seen a photograph of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah adorning one of its walls. However, a controversy has broken out over the demand for the removal of the photo. Following the demand, at least three students were injured in a police lathicharge on Wednesday for protesting it.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the Uttar Pradesh police had been deployed at the university after students clashed with men belonging to right wing organisation who had been demanding the removal of Jinnah’s photo.

Hundreds of students tried marching to the local police station where the men had been confined. However, RAF used force to disperse the crowd, reports said.

The clash took place at the university’s main gate.

The photo of Muhammad Ali Jinnah has been hanging at the University's student union hall for decades.

On Monday, Satish Gautam, the BJP lawmaker from Aligarh, wrote to university vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor, asking why the portrait was allowed.

He wrote, 'I have heard a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah is hung inside the campus. Kindly gather more details on this and give reasons behind it.'

AMU spokesman Shafey Kidwai responded that Jinnah was a founder of the university and was granted life membership of the student union.

Speaking to news agency PTI, he said that traditionally, photographs of all life members are placed on the walls of the student union.

The spokesman further added, “Jinnah was accorded life membership of the AMUSU in 1938. He was the founder member of the University Court in 1920 and also a donor.”

Incidentally, the controversy coincided with a visit by former vice president Hamid Ansari, who was a professor and vice chancellor of the university.

Hundreds of students of the university sat at the main gate of the university, demanding action against members of right wing organisations for trying to instigate tension.

Speaking about the incident District Magistrate CB Singh added, “The situation is peaceful, 2 RAF companies have been deployed in the area, there is no cause for worry.”

It is believed that university officials have temporarily taken down Jinnah’s photo, but there is no official word on it.

NDTV sources say many other portraits too have been taken down for the purpose of cleaning.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: aligarh muslim university, protest, clashes, muhammad ali jinnah
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Way one sees colour depends upon language they speak, says study

2

Love meets election fever: Iraqi man uses poll campaign to win back ex-fiancée

3

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

4

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

5

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham