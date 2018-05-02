The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 02, 2018 | Last Update : 05:37 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: Miscreants hurl petrol bomb at PDP MLA's house, no casualties

PTI
Published : May 2, 2018, 5:20 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 5:20 pm IST

The PDP MLA was not present at his home when the incident took place but the window of his attic was damaged.

Bhat said he was not present at his residence at the time of the attack and was not aware of any damage in the incident. (Photo: Twitter | J&K PDP)
 Bhat said he was not present at his residence at the time of the attack and was not aware of any damage in the incident. (Photo: Twitter | J&K PDP)

Srinagar: Miscreants on Wednesday hurled a petrol bomb at the ancestral home of PDP MLA Mohd Yusuf Bhat in Shopian, police said.

The PDP MLA was not present at his home when the incident took place, they said.

The police guard present at the spot immediately informed the fire brigade and the fire was doused, police said.

A window of his attic was damaged in the incident, they said.

"Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at my house in Shopian today," Bhat said.

He said he was not present at his residence at the time of the attack and was not aware of any damage in the incident.

"Police has reached the spot and are assessing the damage," he said.

Bhat's residence has been targeted by militants in the past, who carried out a grenade attack in October 2016, while a security guard picket inside his house was set afire by mob in August 2016.

Tags: mohd yusuf bhat, pdp, shopian attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Love meets election fever: Iraqi man uses poll campaign to win back ex-fiancée

2

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

3

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

4

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

5

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham