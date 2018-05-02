J&K: Miscreants hurl petrol bomb at PDP MLA's house, no casualties

The PDP MLA was not present at his home when the incident took place but the window of his attic was damaged.

Srinagar: Miscreants on Wednesday hurled a petrol bomb at the ancestral home of PDP MLA Mohd Yusuf Bhat in Shopian, police said.

The police guard present at the spot immediately informed the fire brigade and the fire was doused, police said.

A window of his attic was damaged in the incident, they said.

"Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at my house in Shopian today," Bhat said.

He said he was not present at his residence at the time of the attack and was not aware of any damage in the incident.

"Police has reached the spot and are assessing the damage," he said.

Bhat's residence has been targeted by militants in the past, who carried out a grenade attack in October 2016, while a security guard picket inside his house was set afire by mob in August 2016.