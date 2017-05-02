The Asian Age | News



India-Pakistan relations set to hit a new low

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 2, 2017, 2:29 am IST
The killings are also bound to again make the situation on the LoC extremely volatile.

It is fairly clear now that any remote possibility of Indo-Pak talks has receded even further, making dialogue between the two countries impossible in the current situation.
New Delhi: The mutilation of Indian soldiers’ bodies in J&K by Pakistani troops is set to further worsen ties between the two countries in the backdrop of increasing tension between the Pakistan Army and the civilian government there led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. It is fairly clear now that any remote possibility of Indo-Pak talks has receded even further, making dialogue between the two countries impossible in the current situation. The Pakistan Army seems to have decided to fish in troubled waters and take advantage of the discontent among a large section of the population in the Kashmir Valley.

The killings seem to be a clear message from Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa that it is the Pakistan Army and not the civilian government there that will decide the policy towards India. The killings are also bound to again make the situation on the LoC extremely volatile. With the Summer season already having begun, the border tension will also provide Pakistan the perfect excuse to carry out unprovoked firing with the aim of pushing in as many infiltrators as it can.

The situation in Pakistan became fairly obvious last week following the latest controversy over the Pakistan Army’s angry reaction and dissatisfaction over what it sees as grossly inadequate the action of PM Nawaz Sharif in sacking his aide over the leak last year in the Pakistani newspaper “Dawn”. This is expected to make Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif even more helpless before the powerful Army establishment.

The tension could also have a fallout on the case involving Indian former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has already been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

