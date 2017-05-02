The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 02, 2017 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

India, All India

Aadhaar mandatory to avoid fake PAN cards: Govt tells SC

PTI
Published : May 2, 2017, 5:45 pm IST
Updated : May 2, 2017, 6:15 pm IST

The AG said, due to Aadhaar, government has saved over Rs 50,000 crore on the schemes to benefit the poor as well as the pension schemes.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government today defended in the Supreme Court its decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for issuing of PAN cards, saying it was done to curb the use of fake PAN cards across the country.

Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi told a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan that the programme of PAN had become suspect as it could be faked while Aadhaar is a "secure and robust" system by which the identity of an individual cannot be faked.

The AG said that due to Aadhaar, government has saved over Rs 50,000 crore on the schemes to benefit the poor as well as the pension schemes.

He said that around 10 lakh PAN cards have been cancelled, while out of the 113.7 crore Aadhaar cards issued, no case of duplication has been found by the government.

He also said that Aadhaar was an effective tool to check the menace of terror funding and circulation of black money.

"The idea behind Aadhaar is to make a secure and robust system by which the identity of a person cannot be faked," the Attorney General told the court, which would continue hearing the arguments tomorrow.

The apex court is hearing three petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 139 AA of the Income Tax Act which was introduced through the latest budget and the Finance Act 2017.

Section 139AA provides for mandatory quoting of Aadhaar or enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form for filing of income tax returns and making an application for allotment of PAN number with effect from July 1, 2016.

Senior counsel Shyam Divan, representing the petitioners, had earlier argued that section 139AA was unconstitutional and was in "direct collision" with the Aadhaar Act.

He had also contended that there was no question of forcing a person to give his consent for Aadhaar and this was an issue which "alters the relationship of Republic of India with its citizens".

The petitioner had also argued that a law-abiding tax payer cannot be forced to give his Aadhaar number while filing income tax returns and this was like an "electronic leash" as government would be able to keep a tab on its citizens.

"Nowhere in the world there is such a biometric system which can track a person 24X7. They (government) are doing it even before the age of consent," he had said during the arguments.

The apex court had earlier put a poser as to why there was no objection from the lawmakers on the government's decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for making PAN cards.

Rohatgi had also clarified that nowhere in section 139AA of IT Act, was it mentioned that it would be effective with retrospective effect.

The government had earlier told the apex court that fake PAN cards were being used to "divert funds" to shell companies.

Tags: aadhar card, uid, terror funding, personal account number
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Paswan to oppn: Stop wasting time, no vacancy for PM post till 2024

2

Behold the Quantum Dot technology in the LCD vs AMOLED battle arena

3

World's fastest film camera developed

4

Priyanka makes grand return to America, looks stunning at Met Gala

5

2nd tallest flag post comes up in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham