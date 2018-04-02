The Asian Age | News



Telangana Assembly Speaker gets 'VVIP milk bath', trolled on twitter

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 2, 2018, 11:21 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2018, 11:19 am IST

Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary received 'VVIP milk bath' for announcing new village council at his home constituency.

Telangana Assembly Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary gets a 'VVIP milk bath' from his supporters. (ANI | Screengrab)
 Telangana Assembly Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary gets a 'VVIP milk bath' from his supporters. (ANI | Screengrab)

Bhupalpally, Telangana: Telangana Assembly Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary was treated no less than lord Shiva on Saturday by his supporters who poured a container full of milk on him for rewarding the speaker for announcing a village council at his home constituency Bhupalpally district.

The attendees of an event in Arepally village on Saturday witnessed an unusual spectacle, wherein the state Assembly Speaker was bathed in milk by the cheering supporters.

In a video, Speaker Chary was seen sitting with his head bowed as supporters poured milk on him. Litres of milk was seen dribbling down Speaker Chary's head for a few seconds before he raised his palm to stop the supporters.

However, the entire episode didn't go down well with many netizens and disapproving comments poured on social media with many feeling that the treatment meted out to the Speaker was appalling and was a mere "wastage of milk".

A twitter user wrote "Damn.... is it this hard to see the wastage.... Ironic making a fool out of themselves on April Fool's day....".

"What a wastage of milk! You do realize Telangana has a lot of people who actually don't have money to afford it," wrote another concerned twitter user.

"I didn't know that people from my state can come with this. Pouring milk on hero posters on big cinema release is norm here, but this is altogether in different league," said another social media user.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: milk bath, telangana assembly speaker, sirikonda madhusudhana chary, vvip milk bath
Location: India, Telangana

