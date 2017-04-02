The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 02, 2017 | Last Update : 02:11 AM IST

India, All India

Centre, J&K plans stricter action on stone-pelters

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published : Apr 2, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated : Apr 2, 2017, 1:54 am IST

J&K police chief S.P. Vaid has also said that Pakistan was largely responsible for incidents of stone pelting on security forces.

Protesters throwing stones and bricks on police in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)
 Protesters throwing stones and bricks on police in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Taking a serious note of the sudden spurt in incidents of stone pelting, particularly during a security operation, as the one witnessed in Budgam earlier this week in which as many as 63 security personnel were injured, the Centre as well as J&K government are contemplating on imposing stringent sections of law like conspiracy and aiding and abetting terrorists against “repeat offenders”.

Top home ministry sources told this newspaper that security forces have already been directed to prepare a detailed dossier of “such repeat offenders” who are involved and instigating public to resort to stone-pelting to provide safe passage to militants.

“Since law and order is primarily a state subject, we are in touch with the J&K government. There is a pattern to these incidents of stone pelting and it needs to be checked. Even security forces operating in the Valley want the local police to book these offenders under stringent sections rather than just for causing grievous hurt or injury,” the senior ministry official said.

Even home minister Rajnath Singh had informed Parliament on Friday that certain operatives from across the border in Pakistan were using social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to instigate and mobilise mob, directing them to throw stones at security forces. The situation becomes more precarious when a security operation is on and a mob resorts to stone pelting.

On Friday evening, the home minister had chaired a high-level meeting to review the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley. Sources said during the meeting, officials expressed concern over the stone-pelting incidents and sought tough action. Even on Saturday, public had resorted to stone pelting on an Army convoy in the Valley.

Sources said what has made the situation more precarious for security forces is a recent trend, in which a large number of children, mostly between the age group of 11 and 15, were also indulging in throwing stones on security forces. “The terror operatives have been using women and children as shield in the mob. But increasing what we are witnessing now ion the Valley is that a large number of minor children are joining the protesters in large numbers making it more difficult for us to take action,” a security official said.

Security forces have already initiated the exercise to identify those who instigating the mob and are participating in incidents of stone pelting on a regular basis. A major crackdown, sources added, against these “repeat offenders’’ is expected in the next few days.

J&K police chief S.P. Vaid has also said that Pakistan was largely responsible for incidents of stone pelting on security forces. Pak-based terror groups are said to be paying anything between Rs 3,000- Rs 5,000 to these stone pelters. Earlier, even Army chief Bipin Rawat had also warned that those assisting terrorists will also be treated like them.

Home ministry sources added that it will also consult technical experts if social media message originating from Pakistan directing people to resort to such incidents of violence could be blocked.

Tags: j&k government, stone-pelters, rajnath singh, kashmir valley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Men, this penis size will make you have the best sex

2

Porn website will now protect your identity, hide your kinky fantasies

3

FBI releases never-seen-before 9/11 Pentagon photos

4

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

5

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham