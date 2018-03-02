French President Macron on state visit from March 9

India is also acquiring the state-of-the-art Rafale fighter aircraft from France.

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron will be on a state visit to India from March 9 to 12 during which he will participate in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) conference in New Delhi on March 11.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “President of the Republic of France, Mr Emmanuel Macron accompanied by Mrs Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron will be on a state visit to India from 9-12 March, 2018 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ... The working day of the visit will be Saturday, 10 March 2018.” The MEA added, “The Indian Prime Minister and the French President shall also co-chair the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance, which will take place on 11 March 2018.”

India is also acquiring the state-of-the-art Rafale fighter aircraft from France about which there was a recent political controversy over the cost of the deal.

The ministry added, “The India-France strategic partnership, established in 1998, is one of the most important and comprehensive bilateral engagements and is marked by intense and frequent high level exchanges and deep political understanding.”