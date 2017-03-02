The Asian Age | News

Top' Hizb-ul-Mujahedin militant arrested in J&K's Pulwama

The Hizb is a frontline indigenous militant outfit active in Jammu and Kashmir for the last two-and-a-half decades.

Srinagar: The police in Kashmir have said that a ‘top’ militant, Bilal Ahmed, of Hizb-ul-Mujahedin has been arrested by security forces in southern Pulwama district.

A police spokesman said here that the militant Bilal Ahmed was captured following a tip off in Palpora village of Pulwama by the members of its counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) who were assisted by Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF in the operation launched early Thursday morning.

The arrested militant has been taken to an interrogation centre, the police sources said.

Meanwhile, two persons identified as Abdul Gani Dar and Mudassir Ahmed Rather, both from south Kashmir, were killed when the truck they were travelling was hit by a trailer at Sherbibi Nachalana along the Jammu-Srinagar highway overnight. The police said that efforts are on to arrest the driver of the trailer.

