Deploy female cops to check IDs of burqa-clad women in UP polls: BJP

The party has also asked the Election Commission to deploy paramilitary forces at booths in sensitive areas.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to the Election Commission demanding deployment of women police officials at booths during the sixth and seventh phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh to check the voter IDs of burqa-clad women.

The motive is to avoid bogus voting, the party said.

"A large number of burqa-clad women cast their votes, hence proper checking of IDs is important to avoid bogus voting," the letter read.

The BJP has also asked for the deployment of paramilitary forces at polling booths in sensitive areas for the remaining two phases.

All political parties are making efforts to woo the voters in poll-bound areas for the sixth phase.

49 constituencies spread over seven districts of Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia will go to polls in this phase on Saturday.