The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 02, 2017 | Last Update : 05:02 PM IST

India, All India

Deploy female cops to check IDs of burqa-clad women in UP polls: BJP

ANI
Published : Mar 2, 2017, 3:56 pm IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2017, 3:56 pm IST

The party has also asked the Election Commission to deploy paramilitary forces at booths in sensitive areas.

Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to the Election Commission demanding deployment of women police officials at booths during the sixth and seventh phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh to check the voter IDs of burqa-clad women.

The motive is to avoid bogus voting, the party said.

"A large number of burqa-clad women cast their votes, hence proper checking of IDs is important to avoid bogus voting," the letter read.

The BJP has also asked for the deployment of paramilitary forces at polling booths in sensitive areas for the remaining two phases.

All political parties are making efforts to woo the voters in poll-bound areas for the sixth phase.

49 constituencies spread over seven districts of Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia will go to polls in this phase on Saturday.

Tags: up polls, burkha clad women, voting, paramilitary forces, voter identity cards
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man in NY gets Rs 66000 for watching couples have sex

2

Eek! Mouse delays London-to-San Francisco flight for 4 hours

3

Mahesh Bhatt receives death calls for Alia, extortionist arrested following police help

4

Oprah Winfrey hints at running for President

5

Man’s 'best friend' puts its life in line, fights a leopard

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham