Saturday, Feb 02, 2019 | Last Update : 02:53 AM IST

India, All India

March in Kargil to demand restart of cross-LoC road

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 2, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2019, 1:49 am IST

The road from Skardu to Kargil was part of the ancient Silk Route.

Thousands of people on Friday marched on the roads of Kargil to demand reopening of traditional cross-LoC Kargil-Skardu route on “humanitarian grounds”.
 Thousands of people on Friday marched on the roads of Kargil to demand reopening of traditional cross-LoC Kargil-Skardu route on “humanitarian grounds”.

SRINAGAR: Ahead of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s, visit of Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of people on Friday marched along the streets of Kargil and its neighbourhood to demand reopening of Kargil-Skardu and other cross-LoC routes in the landlocked region of Ladakh “on humanitarian grounds”.

The Kargil-Skardu road connects Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil region with Skardu area in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of undivided Himalayan state presently under Pakistan’s direct control.

 The road from Skardu to Kargil was part of the ancient Silk Route. The 1949 UN-called ceasefire which ended the first India-Pakistan war on Kashmir resulted in fragmenting Ladakh and Baltistan. The 126-km stretch of the road on the other side of the Line of Contro (LoC) is part of the provincial highway of Gilgit-Baltistan linking Skardu with Kharmang. The original road continued on to Kargil from Kharmang parallel to the Shingo River but is closed for the past seven decades. Part of the road on the Indian side of the de facto border is now in India’s N1.

The divided families of the region have been demanding reopening of the Kargil-Skardu road on the pattern of Uri- Chakoti and Chakan da Bagh – Rawlakote cross-LoC routes for trade and travel.

Tags: narendra modi, kargil-skardu, shingo river

Latest From India

The Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP-led government in the state as well as Centre, claimed that an ombudsman who could end corruption was yet to be born.

Shiv Sena: How will Lokayukta investigate its own boss?

Union Minister Arun Jaitley

Income tax rebate part of policy extension: Arun Jaitley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheers as finance minister Piyush Goyal presents the Interim Budget 2019-20 during the Budget Session at Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Budget merely a ‘trailer’, empowers all: PM Modi

At present, income-tax on notional rent is payable if one has more than one self-occupied house.

Budget 2019: Tax rebates, sops to woo middle class

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Snake found in mid-day meal of government school in Maharashtra

2

Indian-American Ami Bera to chair key Congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

3

'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain supports Kangana & slams Krish; read full statement

4

Crafting perfection in pints

5

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham