Tamil writer arrested for hate speech against PM Modi, Shah

ANI
The police have booked him on the basis of multiple complaints filed by BJP leaders.

Perambalur: Tamil writer, Nellai Kannan arrested in Perambalur on charges of making hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Tirunelveli Police had registered the FIR against the writer for the speech delivered at a meeting, which was called by the Social Democratic Party of India on December 29 last year.

Kannan has been booked under Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

