Wrong to think Pak might mend ways, says PM Modi

It may be recalled that the surgical strikes were carried out days after a terrorist attack on an Army camp in Kashmir’s Uri had killed 20 soldiers.

New Delhi: Flexing his muscles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear in an interview to ANI that India will continue keep up its pressure on Pakistan. At the same time, he felt that it would be a “huge mistake (to think) that Pakistan would mend its ways soon”. Mr Modi said though India “favours a dialogue and good relations with

Pakistan, the neighbouring country is not going to mend its ways of promoting cross-border terrorism anytime soon”.

When it was pointed out that cross-border terrorism had not waned even after the surgical strike, the PM said that “whatever needs to be done is being carried out at an appropriate level”. Refusing to divulge the government’s strategy on carrying out further surgical strikes in public, Mr Modi argued: “Ek ladai se Pakistan sudhar jayega, yeh sochne mein bahut badi galti hogi. Pakistan ko sudharne mein abhi aur samay lagega.” (It will be a big mistake to think that Pakistan will start behaving after one fight. It will take a long time for Pakistan to start behaving.)

Speaking on the 2016 surgical strike, the PM said that Army Special Forces’ commandos, who conducted the strikes across the Line of Control (LoC), “were told to come back before sunrise, irrespective of the mission’s success”.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Modi said the date of the attack was changed twice, keeping in mind the safety and security of the troops. “I gave clear orders that whether you get success or failure, don’t think about that but come back before sunrise. Don’t fall for the lure and prolong the operation,” he said. Mr Modi said though he knew “it was a big risk”, he did not “care about any political risk to me... and the biggest consideration for me was the safety of our soldiers”.

Mr Modi said the surgical strikes were carried out because "rage" was building inside him and within the Army after the attack. The Prime Minister revealed he was "anxious" the entire night, while he was keeping a tab on the operations, and things became "extremely difficult" when live information stopped flowing for about one hour in the morning.

Saying that neither the UPA or NDA governments were against any dialogue with Pakistan, the PM made it clear that “amid the noise of bombs and guns, dialogue cannot be heard and cross-border terrorism must end”. Asked if he would go to Pakistan if he was invited by Pakistan PM Imran Khan for the Saarc summit, the PM said that he would “cross the bridge when it comes”.

On his government’s policy towards China, Mr Modi said “India should be judged on the basis of what it did in Doklam”. He reiterated “our principle position is that we want friendly relations with neighbours”.

On criticisms and controversies on his foreign tours, the PM claimed that his “travel schedule was similar to (that of) his predecessors”. He said there “are a number of multilateral forums, summit-level meetings... Manmohan Singhji also had to go to these summits. It has become mandatory”.

Mr Modi then said he “tries to make India’s voice heard in each part of the world” The PM claimed that “earlier, when Prime Ministers used to go, nobody used to notice at the place they arrived in or even from the place they left”. Mr Modi added: “My visits are noticed because interact with people and take decisions.”