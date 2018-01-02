Decomposed body of 40-yr-old man found hanging from tree at JNU

Wednesday, Jan 03, 2018 | Last Update : 06:06 AM IST
New Delhi: The decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging inside the forest on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi, the police said.
The deceased - identified as Rampravesh - was suspected to have committed suicide around six-seven days ago, they added.
The police said that the deceased was probably working as a labourer or security guard on the campus.