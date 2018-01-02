The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:02 AM IST

India, All India

2017, a watershed year for SC in dispensation of justice

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Jan 2, 2018, 4:28 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2018, 4:31 am IST

The issue of privacy arose in the light of the Centre pushing its agenda of making Aadhaar card with biometric.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: The year 2017 is a watershed year for the Supreme Court in dispensation of justice to litigants. There are several unfinished tasks expected to be completed in 2018, and a host of judgments in high profile cases are to be pronounced.

The year 2017 saw the apex court taking one of the most transparent steps in the selection of judges to the High Courts and the apex court. The collegium of judges headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra at its meeting in October passed a resolution to place the decisions on the apex court website. This is a positive approach of the Collegium in placing the resolutions with reasons for elevation and transfers of judges to and between the High Courts, and appointment of judges to the Supreme Court.

The year also saw a stand-off between the CJI and the number two judge—Justice J. Chelameswar who entertained a PIL containing allegations against the CJI in a ‘medical college scam’ for a probe by a special investigation team headed by a retired apex court judge. The CJI stepped in and set up a five-judge bench to set aside this order. Later a three judge bench dismissed the two PILs holding that the allegations against the CJI were misconceived.

In a historical ruling to protect the rights of citizens, the Supreme Court held that the ‘right to privacy’ is protected as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a part of the fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

The issue of privacy arose in the light of the Centre pushing its agenda of making Aadhaar card with biometric.

Tags: supreme court, dipak misra, collegium
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are places you must visit in 2018

2

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage won’t last, claims psychic

3

You need this Pakistani smart helmet to stay safe on the streets

4

Xiaomi rolls out Android Oreo for Mi A1 on New Year eve

5

ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli finishes 2nd, Alastair Cook climbs to 8th spot

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham