2017, a watershed year for SC in dispensation of justice

The issue of privacy arose in the light of the Centre pushing its agenda of making Aadhaar card with biometric.

New Delhi: The year 2017 is a watershed year for the Supreme Court in dispensation of justice to litigants. There are several unfinished tasks expected to be completed in 2018, and a host of judgments in high profile cases are to be pronounced.

The year 2017 saw the apex court taking one of the most transparent steps in the selection of judges to the High Courts and the apex court. The collegium of judges headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra at its meeting in October passed a resolution to place the decisions on the apex court website. This is a positive approach of the Collegium in placing the resolutions with reasons for elevation and transfers of judges to and between the High Courts, and appointment of judges to the Supreme Court.

The year also saw a stand-off between the CJI and the number two judge—Justice J. Chelameswar who entertained a PIL containing allegations against the CJI in a ‘medical college scam’ for a probe by a special investigation team headed by a retired apex court judge. The CJI stepped in and set up a five-judge bench to set aside this order. Later a three judge bench dismissed the two PILs holding that the allegations against the CJI were misconceived.

In a historical ruling to protect the rights of citizens, the Supreme Court held that the ‘right to privacy’ is protected as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a part of the fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

The issue of privacy arose in the light of the Centre pushing its agenda of making Aadhaar card with biometric.