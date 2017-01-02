For 14 years, development has been on exile in UP: Modi takes on SP in Lucknow

BJP president Amit Shah, senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti also attended the rally.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Parivartan rally in Lucknow, even as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav are engaged in a power tussle.

"I have never seen such a good turnout for a rally in my life, not even when I was campaigning to be the Prime Minister of the country," the Prime Minister said.

"Lucknow is the home of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Many great people like him have spent their entire lives here," he added.

"For 14 years (of non-BJP governments) Uttar Pradesh has been forced into vanvaas (exile) from development," Modi said, adding, “We need to change the future of Uttar Pradesh to see the nation flourish".

Modi demanded to know from the Samajwadi Party government why sugarcane farmers in the state have still not been paid.

“Unfortunate that development is not priority for the rulers here,” Modi said as he took a dig at the Samajwadi Party government in the state.

"I can understand that two parties may be engaged in political fights. But politics should not be played with the people. It is unfortunate that development is not priority for the rulers here," the Prime Minister added.

The people from every nook and corner of the state including Awadh, Kanpur and Brij regions have already started arriving in Lucknow despite the winter chill.

The rally is seen as a culmination of the four Parivartan yatras carried out by the BJP in the state recently.

It will be the first rally by Prime Minister Modi after the expiry of 50-day grace period of demonetisation on December 30.

The Prime Minister in a televised address to the nation on New Year's Eve announced several measures for the rural and urban poor, small businesses, farmers and senior citizens.