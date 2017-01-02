Monday, Jan 02, 2017 | Last Update : 06:18 AM IST

India, All India

2 Indians, 37 others killed in Turkey terror hit

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 2, 2017, 4:53 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2017, 5:42 am IST

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Turkish authorities called it an “act of terror”.

Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the Reina night club attack, mourn during his funeral ceremony. (Photo: AFP)
 Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the Reina night club attack, mourn during his funeral ceremony. (Photo: AFP)

Istanbul/New Delhi/Mumbai: Two Indians were among 39 people killed in a terror attack at one of the most popular nightclubs in Istanbul, Turkey, during New Year’s celebrations in which at least 70 others were injured.

The deceased Indians have been identified as Abis Hasn Rizvi, son of former Rajya Sabha MP and noted builder of Bandra, Mumbai, Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, and Khushi Shah from Gujarat.

The two are among 15 foreigners who were killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the waterside Reina nightclub where revellers were celebrating the New Year.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Turkish authorities called it an “act of terror”.

Istanbul’s governor Vasip Sahin said: “At 1.15 am Monday, a terrorist carrying a long-barrelled weapon martyred the police officer waiting outside, and then martyred another citizen to enter. He then carried out this violent and cruel act by spraying bullets on innocent people who were celebrating the new year.” Twenty-five of the dead were men and 14 were women.

Abis Hasn RizviAbis Hasn Rizvi

Confirming the deaths of two Indians, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted, “I have bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian ambassador is on way to Istanbul. The victims are Mr Abis Rizvi, son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms Khushi Shah from Gujarat.”

Abis Rizvi was CEO of Rizvi Builders and had produced a number of films, including the 2014 movie, Roar: The Tigers of the Sundarbans. He had gone to Turkey to scout locations for a film, and was at the nightclub with some local coordinators.

The external affairs minister spoke with the families of both Rizvi and Shah and conveyed her condolences.

“I have just spoken to Mr Akhtar Hassan Rizvi, father of Abis Rizvi. He and Mrs Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We are organising their visa. I have also spoken to Shri Ashok Shah, father of Khushi Shah and conveyed our condolences,” Ms Swaraj said.

A family member of Khushi said her brother Akshay Shah and cousin Hiren Chauhan are flying to Istanbul without visas and brought it to Ms Swaraj’s attention, to which she said their visa have been arranged.

Ms Swaraj said the Indian envoy to Turkey, Rahul Kulshreshtha, has been asked to receive the families at the airport and make all necessary arrangements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the tragic loss of lives in Istanbul.”

Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said the attacker escaped and security forces have launched a major manhunt to nab him.

“This was a massacre, a truly inhuman savagery. A manhunt for the terrorist is under way. Police have launched operations. We hope the attacker will be captured soon,” Mr Soylu said.

Turkish state news agency Anadolu also quoted family minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya as saying most of the dead were foreigners “from different countries — Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya”.

Local media reports said the attacker may have been wearing a Santa Claus outfit.

Tags: istanbul attack, sushma swaraj, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Alabama man catches his wife in bed with her lover, attacks him

2

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for doing yoga, gives befitting reply

3

Shah Rukh Khan reveals first look of Aishwarya Dhanush's upcoming directorial

4

From 'Mitron' to 'Saathiyon': Twitter wonders why Modi changed his salutation

5

The fish that can give you a high and nightmares

more

Editors' Picks

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham