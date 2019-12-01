Sunday, Dec 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:07 AM IST

Pragya Singh Thakur dares Cong MLA to torch her

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Dec 1, 2019, 5:13 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2019, 5:13 am IST

Mr Dangi had earlier declared that Pragya would be burnt alive if she set foot in his constituency.

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (Photo: PTI)
 BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in 2008 Malegaon blast incident in which six people were killed and 100 others injured, on Saturday dared a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh to carry out his vow to burn her alive by announcing a date.

Ms Pragya who was forced to apologise in the Lok Sabha twice for purportedly calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot, on Saturday announced that she would reach Bioara assembly constituency, represented by Congress MLA Gobardhan Dangi on December eight, throwing a challenge at the latter to set her on fire.

In another tweet, she called Dangi, a close associate of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, whom she defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal, a propagator of “Rahul Gandhi's and Kamal Nath government's idea of non-violence”.

“We will burn her effigy and even burn her alive if she sets foot in the constituency”, Mr Dangi had declared while staging a demonstration in Rajgarh in protest against the remarks on Godse by Pragya, a couple of days ago.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rakesh Singh also slammed Mr Dangi for his statement, saying that it was highly objectionable on the latter’s part to threaten to resort to violence against a woman.

