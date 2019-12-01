Sunday, Dec 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:08 AM IST

India, All India

Hyderabad gangrape, murder rock nation

THE ASIAN AGE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA T
Published : Dec 1, 2019, 5:01 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2019, 5:01 am IST

Protesters shout ‘hang Priyanka’s rapists’, try to barge into Shadnagar police station.

Cops chase away angry mobs who threw stones and slippers at the van carrying the four rapists-murderers of Priyanka Reddy in Shadnagar on Saturday. (Photo: P. Surendra)
 Cops chase away angry mobs who threw stones and slippers at the van carrying the four rapists-murderers of Priyanka Reddy in Shadnagar on Saturday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: A large crowd gathered at the Shadnagar police station on Saturday and demanded that the four persons accused of the gang-rape and murder of GHMC assistant veterinary surgeon Dr P. Priyanka Reddy be handed to them to face instant justice.

The mob, including women and school children from nearby villages, began forming from the morning and took the police personnel by surprise.

The police put up barricades and, at one time, tied the gates with handcuffs to prevent the protesters from forcing their way in.

With the mob pelting stones and footwear, the magistrate came to the police station and remanded the four accused persons to 14 days of judicial custody.

The accused — Mohammed alias Areef, J. Shiva, J. Naveen and C. Chennakeshavulu — were later taken to the Cherlapalli Central Prison.

Given that the protesters comprised women and school students, the police could not take strong action to disperse them. With the number of protesters growing, more police personnel were brought in.

Raising slogans of “we want justice” and “hang them immediately”, the gathering of youngsters walked towards the main gate by pushing past the barricades.

Some of them even tried to climb the gate but were dissuaded.

The crowd sat in front of the police station demanding that the accused be hanged or handed over to the public who would kill them. They said the accused were being fed and provided medical care by the police. Instead, the accused deserved to be hanged in public, they said.

One angry girl said, “Leave them to us for five minutes. We will torture them to death. Girls and women want safety. Such people should be punished severely. It will make those who want to do something to women think again.”

Tags: priyanka reddy, hyderabad gangrape
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also pointed out that the dispensation has taken numerous decisions that have pushed the country’s development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced unity. (Photo: PTI)

Modi govt claims Ram temple as achievement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as President Ram Nath Kovind looks on during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

India ‘satisfied’ with Gotabaya’s Lanka assurance

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winter and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius

2 Army soldiers dead in Siachen avalanche strike

The accused — Mohammed alias Areef, J. Shiva, J. Naveen and C. Chennakeshavulu — were later taken to the Cherlapalli Central Prison.

Hyderabad gangrape: Mothers want accused sons punished

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham