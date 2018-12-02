South African Prez Cyril Ramaphosa to be 2019 Republic Day chief guest

Cyril Ramaphosa was invited to be the chief guest by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Trump declined India's invitation.

New Delhi: South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, accepts Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to be the chief guest for India's Republic Day celebrations in 2019, reported ANI.

Ramaphosa was invited to be the chief guest by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires.

The announcement comes a little over a month after US President Donald Trump declined India's invitation to be the chief guest