South African Prez Cyril Ramaphosa to be 2019 Republic Day chief guest

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 1, 2018, 9:22 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2018, 9:22 pm IST

Cyril Ramaphosa was invited to be the chief guest by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Trump declined India's invitation.

Ramaphosa was invited to be the chief guest by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa, accepts Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to be the chief guest for India's Republic Day celebrations in 2019, reported ANI.

The announcement comes a little over a month after US President Donald Trump declined India's invitation to be the chief guest

