Navjot Singh Sidhu likens KCR, family to Alibaba and 40 thieves

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2018, 10:47 am IST
Addressing media in Hyderabad, Sidhu alleged KCR changed colours faster than a chameleon.

‘The promises KCR made are like bamboo trees. They look strong and tall from outside, but hallow from inside,’ Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday mounted a sharp attack on Telangana caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accusing him of indulging in corruption and likening him and his family members to "Alibaba and forty thieves".

"I had heard of Alibaba 40 thieves. It was an old story. Here (in Telangana) it is Alibaba and four thieves," he said in apparent reference to Rao, his minister son KT Rama Rao and Member of Parliament or MP daughter Kavitha and two other relatives.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, the Congress leader alleged KCR (as Rao is known popularly) changed colours faster than a chameleon.

He had 'ditched' UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi by not merging his party with Congress after the formation of Telangana as 'promised' by him earlier.

Sidhu accused the TRS chief of not fulfilling promises.

"He also promised a Dalit CM. He took a U-turn. The promises KCR made are like bamboo trees. They look strong and tall from outside, but hallow from inside."

The former cricketer also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the notes ban of high value currency notes broke the backbone of the informal sector.

Tags: telangana assembly elections 2018, navjot singh sidhu, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

