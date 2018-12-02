The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 01, 2018

India, All India

11 injured in blast inside express train in Assam’s Udalguri

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 1, 2018, 8:49 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2018, 8:51 pm IST

The explosion took place in one of the coaches of Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity express.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: 11 people have been injured in an explosion inside one of the coaches of an intercity train in Assam’s Udalguri district, reported ANI.

The explosion took place in one of the coaches of Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity express.

At least one of the injured is said to be critical and has been rushed to a hospital, news agency PTI reported.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

More details are awaited.   

