The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 01, 2017 | Last Update : 11:40 AM IST

India, All India

UP civic polls: BJP set for big win, early trends show

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2017, 10:10 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2017, 10:36 am IST

BJP's mayor candidates were leading in Meerut, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur as per initial trends.

Adityanath undertook a whirlwind campaign, unprecedented for a chief minister, during civic polls. (Photo: File)
 Adityanath undertook a whirlwind campaign, unprecedented for a chief minister, during civic polls. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The ruling BJP on Friday established early gains in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls as counting of votes was in progress for all the 652 urban local bodies.

For the mayoral elections, the saffron party forged ahead on almost all the 16 seats from where trends were available after an hour of counting.

BJP's mayor candidates were leading in Meerut, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur as per initial trends.

Counting of ballots polled in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29 was on under tight security cover and CCTV surveillance at 334 centres at district and tehsil headquarters, the state election commission said.

Central paramilitary forces have been deployed around the counting centres. Arrangements have also been made for web casting of the counting process.

The final results are expected by this evening. Results will be communicated to the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

Official sources said no procession would be allowed during the counting process and following the announcement of the results.

Polling was held for 16 nagar nigams, 198 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayats with an average turnout of all the three phases estimated at 52.5 per cent of the 3.32 crore voters.

The Yogi Adityanath government, soon after assuming office in March, had constituted two municipal corporations of Ayodhya and Vrindavan-Mathura.

The overall percentage recorded an improvement from 46.2 per cent in 2012 to 52.5 per cent this time.

The elections have generated a lot of political heat with the ruling BJP leaving nothing to chance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had criss-crossed the state to woo voters in the name of development.

Aware that the BJP's performance in the polls was being watched closely after its massive sweep of the state in the Assembly polls this year, Adityanath undertook a whirlwind campaign, unprecedented for a chief minister, during civic polls.

Opposition SP, BSP and Congress campaigns were on comparatively low key. Both SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati did not campaign for their candidates.

Tags: up civic polls, adityanath yogi, akhilesh yadav, mayawati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

If you wear face mask, you can potentially save millions: Delhi resident to Obama

2

Google Pixel 2 XL Review: Good software trapped in a mediocre body

3

World Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu bags gold

4

Mark Ruffalo calls violence against women 'epidemic', says they are #NotInvisible

5

Google invaded iPhone users' privacy in UK, faces mass legal action: Report

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham