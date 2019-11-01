Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:14 AM IST

India, All India

Panic at Delhi airport after suspicious bag found at terminal 3

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 8:06 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 8:06 am IST

A Delhi Police official said the Airport Police Station received a call at 3 am alerting them about a suspicious bag.

The roads outside the T3 were also blocked, they added. (Photo: ANI)
 The roads outside the T3 were also blocked, they added. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Police swung into action after a suspicious bag was reported at terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport early Friday, triggering panic.

A Delhi Police official said the Airport Police Station received a call at 3 am alerting them about a suspicious bag which has been removed from the spot and teams are working to check its content.

However, this caused panic among passengers who were not allowed to exit the arrival terminal for sometime, airlines sources said.

The roads outside the T3 were also blocked, they added.

Tags: delhi airport, indira gandhi international airport, terminal 3
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The sources told news agency Press Trust of India that the Army has approached the Ministry of Defence raising concern over the decriminalisation of the acts in question. (Photo: File)

Army wants homosexuality, adultery to remain punishable uffences: report

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (Photo: ANI)

Blow to HD Kumaraswamy’s ‘junket diplomacy’

Under section 45, any officer, junior commissioned officer or warrant officer, who behaves in a manner unbecoming his position and the character expected of him shall, on conviction by court-martial, if he is an officer, be liable to be cashiered or to suffer such less punishment as is in the act.

Indian Army still backs gay sex ban

The day saw a series of meeting between senior leaders of major non-BJP parties, triggering talks in political circles about possibility of the Sena forming a government with the backing of opposition parties. (Photo: File)

No end to political drama in Maharashtra; Sanjay Raut meets Pawar, Cong looks at Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

2

The smallest Pulsar punches the hardest with 40,000 sales in 2 months

3

India-bound 2020 Honda Jazz revealed at Tokyo Motor Show

4

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

5

BS6 Honda CB Shine SP to get a power boost

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham