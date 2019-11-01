Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 07:02 AM IST

Merkel won’t stand during national anthems due to medical condition

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Nov 1, 2019
The German Chancellor arrived in New Delhi on Thursday night. She will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

 Union minister Jitendra Singh receives German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India has agreed to a German request that visiting German chancellor Angela Merkel be seated, when the National Anthems of India and Germany are playing, in view of a medical condition she suffers from wherein she has bouts of shaking when she stands still.

Due to her medical condition, certain provisions from the order relating to the National Anthem of India will be invoked to allow Ms Merkel to be seated, while the national anthems of both countries are playing during the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on 1 November. The exemption as per the order is apparently being invoked based on a request from the German side to accommodate the chancellor’s wish to be accorded the ceremonial welcome.

Observers point out that chancellor Merkel’s difficulties in standing without support are known and lately, she has been seen seated at ceremonial events, bwhich would have normally required her to stand.

Meanwhile, New Delhi on Thursday said it was looking forward to Ms. Merkel’s visit and hoped bilateral ties would rise to new heights.

