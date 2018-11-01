The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 01, 2018

India, All India

Walmart India opens 'best price modern wholesale store' in Vizag

ANI
Published : Nov 1, 2018, 10:37 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2018, 10:37 am IST

This is the company's fourth store in Andhra Pradesh and 23rd in the country.

The store has been set up near Autonagar Arch at Gajuwaka. (Photo: Twitter | @naralokesh)
  The store has been set up near Autonagar Arch at Gajuwaka. (Photo: Twitter | @naralokesh)

Visakhapatnam: World's largest retail store by revenue, Walmart, has opened its first B2B cash and carry store in Visakhapatnam. The store has been set up near Autonagar Arch at Gajuwaka.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh attended the store launch.

This is the company's fourth store in Andhra Pradesh and 23rd in the country.

"We are highly excited about opening the first B2B Cash and Carry Store in the city of Vizag in the midst of the festival season. This is our fourth store in the state of Andhra Pradesh, which reinforces our belief in the ease of doing business under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu," said Krish Iyer, President and CEO, Walmart India.

"This store also gives us the opportunity to continue to create shared value for our supplier partners, farmers, members, associates and the community at large. Each of our stores creates an estimated 2,000 direct and indirect jobs and this one too has opened up employment opportunity in Vizag," he added.

Tags: b2b cash, nara lokesh, walmart india, n chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram

