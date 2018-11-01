The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 01, 2018 | Last Update : 11:31 AM IST

India, All India

Non-bailable warrant issued against ex-Bihar minister Manju Verma

ANI
Published : Nov 1, 2018, 10:43 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2018, 10:43 am IST

The warrant was issued after SC rapped Bihar govt for not arresting Verma. A hunt has been launched for the absconding former minister.

Earlier in August, around 50 live cartridges were seized from one of Verma's residences during a raid, carried out in connection with the shelter home rape case. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Earlier in August, around 50 live cartridges were seized from one of Verma's residences during a raid, carried out in connection with the shelter home rape case. (Photo: File | ANI)

Begusarai (Bihar): A non-bailable warrant has been issued against former Social Welfare Minister of Bihar Manju Verma in connection with an Arms Act case.

Manjhaul sub-divisional court issued the warrant against Verma on Wednesday soon after the Supreme Court rapped the Bihar government for not arresting her. A hunt has also been launched to arrest the former minister, who is currently absconding.

Earlier in August, around 50 live cartridges were seized from one of Verma's residences during a raid, carried out in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar in August after her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma came under fire for allegedly having links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The shelter home rape case pertains to the alleged sexual harassment of 44 girls residing at the state-run shelter home.

Tags: manju verma, non-bailable warrant, arms act case, muzaffarpur shelter home rape case
Location: India, Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 6T gets new system update, bug fixes and security patch for Nov 2018

2

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

3

An inspiration: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma scores 98 per cent in Kerala exam

4

Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra to romance Tara Sutaria in Milap Zaveri film

5

Apple’s new iPad Pro, Mac India prices revealed

more

Editors' Picks

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham