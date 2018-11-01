India may ignore US’ ‘my way or highway’ on oil

The US had set that deadline for countries across the globe to either fall in line or face sanctions.

New Delhi is hoping for waivers from the US to escape any sanctions when it (India) continues to buy Iranian oil after November 4.

New Delhi: India is set to bypass the American deadline of November 4 to stop oil imports from Iran, with top government sources telling this newspaper that India will continue buying Iranian oil even after that date.

New Delhi is also worried over the implications that any move to stop Iranian oil imports may have on the strategic Chabahar port development project which provides India with much-needed sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan.

In the wake of American pressure on countries, including India, to completely scrap oil imports from Iran which is being seen in many quarters as an unreasonable and impractical demand, India had in July this year hailed Iran as an “important partner” during the visit of Iranian deputy foreign minister Dr. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

New Delhi had then said the two sides (India and Iran) “agreed to maintain the momentum of mutually beneficial multifaceted bilateral cooperation and exchanges”.

After the talks, the MEA had then said that “views were also exchanged on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the efforts being made by various parties to address issues that have arisen over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA)”.

The JCPoA refers to the Iranian nuclear deal from which the US walked out in May this year, prompting Washington to crack the whip on Tehran.

New Delhi had also said “enhancing connectivity and strengthening cooperation in trade and economic issues” came up during talks with Iran. The issues of Iranian oil imports (a key trade and economic issue) and also the strategic Chabahar port project in Iran (a key connectivity project) were also understood to have been discussed during talks.