Centre to ensure constant water flow in Ganga

In a presentation made before the PM, the Water Resources Ministry is learnt to have underlined these aspects for long term conservation of the river, sources further informed. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Even as the main crux of the NDA government's flagship programme 'National Mission of Clean Ganga' or ‘Namami Gange’ has been on construction of ghats and setting up of sewerage treatment plants (STPs) to decongest the holy river of industrial waste, the Centre is now also keen to ensure that there is regular flow of water in it (the sobriquet coined is ‘Aviral Ganga’) and conservation of biodiversity in it.

During a recent review of the progress of the entire scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was emphasised that while cleaning of ghats and setting up STPs are important components of the scheme, ensuring constant flow of water in the river — so that it can continue to remain a major source of drinking water for millions of towns and cities located alongside its shores — is also important. The NDA government has therefore made ‘Aviral Ganga’ an important part of the Namami Gange programme, highly placed sources aware of the development said.

Mr Modi, who reviewed the scheme last week, was informed by the ministry officials that owing to diversion of water for industrial purposes and construction of barrages, the actual requirement of Ganga water needed for drinking purposes gets adversely affected and leads to scarcity.

It is therefore important to ensure that judicious distribution of Ganga water is done so that requirements of the common man are not affected.

At the same time the Prime Minister was also apprised of the significance of ensuring constant flow of water in the river by unblocking its natural flow, sources said.

Apart from this, Ganga is also home to various species of water animals like crocodiles, gharials, dolphins and rare variety of turtles.

The Centre is planning to create conservation corridors in the river Ganga for these creatures, like the one created for dolphins in Bihar and the upcoming turtle rearing centre in Allahabad. This aspect was also emphasised upon during the review meeting with the Prime Minister.